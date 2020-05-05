Polymeric Biomaterials Market Global Insights 2020, Forecast to 2026 | BASF SE(OTC:BASFY), Toray Industries, Inc. (OTC:TRYIY), Bayer, Medtronic plc

This report on the global Polymeric Biomaterials Market Research Report 2019 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The global polymeric biomaterials market was valued at USD 32.19 million in 2018 and is estimated to be valued at USD 77.51 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 16.1%. Innovations in the field of polymeric biomaterials and increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the market.

Key Players:

BASF SE(OTC:BASFY), Toray Industries, Inc. (OTC:TRYIY), Bayer, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Royal, Corbion, Evonik Industries, Koninklijke, Starch Medical, Covestro AG (OTC:COVTY), Invibo, Osteotech, Covalon Technologies, W. L. Gore and Associate, Purac Biomaterials, Victrex, Bezwada Biomedical, DSM Biomedical, Biomet, Ticona, Silon, Swicofil, Stein Fibers, Diyou Fiber, Synthes, Green Fiber International, Mitsui, Polyfibre Industries, Sarla Performance Fibers, Indorama Ventures, Reliance Industries, William Barnet & Son, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Polymeric Biomaterials industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Polymeric Biomaterials players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Polymeric biomaterials refer to the synthetic, natural, and hybrid materials that are applied in the field of therapeutics and pharmaceuticals. The similarities between natural tissues, proteins, and polysaccharides and synthetic polymers with their long-chain architecture lead to the reasonable conclusion that synthetic polymers are better representations of natural tissue response when compared to metals and ceramics.

Among all the delivery modes, polymeric implants are anticipated to further develop in the upcoming years, boosting up the healthcare market. Also, polymeric micro/nano-spheres and micro/nano-fibers have gained popularity as potential substrates for the immobilization of biomolecules, providing a broad range of medical applications in diagnostics and bioseparation. Another aspect is the use of polymeric probes for positron emission tomography (PET), which has transformed the imaging technology.

New emerging technologies, which are likely to propel the market with innovative approaches, have developed biostable polymeric valves. They come with the option of drug-eluting and/or valves with bioresorbable scaffolding in transcatheter heart valves, leadless pacemaker in a smaller size with longer life and bioresorbable and polymer-free drug-eluting stents with new surface modification technologies, new polymer chemistry, and new drugs. Therefore, such innovations in polymeric biomaterials are augmenting the growth of the market.

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Segment by Type covers:

Nylon

Silicone Rubber

Polyester

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Polymeric Biomaterials Market Segmented by Applications:

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Tissue Engineering

Orthopedics

Neurological Disorders / Central Nervous System

Wound Care

Other

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

