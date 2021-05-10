Polymer Coated Fabric Market 2020-2025: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trend, Application and Business Opportunity

Polymer coated fabrics are engineered complex materials which consists of textile and polymer coating made of different polymers such as polyethylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polyacrylamide as the substrate. The textile surfaces is coated with one or more than one type of polymers, which further changes its structural properties, such as resistance to corrosion and weather, impermeability to dirt and oil, and fabric abrasion.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1395
Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is projected to observe a robust growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in several industries such as automotive, industrial, aerospace, furniture, roofing, protective clothing and others. Polymer coated fabrics are being widely used in various industries as they exhibit properties such as resistant to UV rays, waterproof, abrasion resistant and more durable. Polymer coated fabrics are being widely used in awning pool covers, tarpaulins, marine covers and roof protectors as they have strong physical properties and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Polymer coated textiles have several commercial and industrial applications especially in the protective clothing segment. They are widely used to manufacture industrial clothing for harsh environments, fireproof clothing for firefighters, and protective safety textile for other heavy commercial uses. Such factors are expected to drive the polymer coated fabrics market over the forecast period.
Growing implementation of stringent regulations for worker’s safety is driving the polymer coated fabric market
Polymer coated fabrics are extensively used to manufacture seat belts, air bags, interiors, roofing, vehicle seats in the automotive industry. Growing implementation of stringent government norms for vehicle security and safety is one of the major factors impacting the polymer coated fabrics market. Additionally, the growing concerns of employees’ safety in several industries where workers work in harsh environments and have high injury risks has increased the use for polymer coated fabrics as a crucial part of protective clothing segment.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1395
Growing demand for protective clothing in the automotive industry especially in high performance racing cars, where polymer coated fabrics are used for making protective clothing for drivers who are at a high risk of explosion and fire. Additionally, the growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is fuelling market growth for polymer coated fabrics during the forecast period.
The most common type of polymer Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) used to coat fabrics is expected to hold the maximum market share due to its exceptional properties such as good tensile strength, dimensional stability, puncture resistant, and tear strength. Polyvinyl chloride also offers attractive colours and aesthetics for various applications such as interiors, pools, seating, and outdoor furniture. Due to such factors, polymer coated fabric shows a very good potential in the market and the market for polymer coated fabric is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.
Innovative product development in protective clothing segment is expected to drive the Polymer Coated Fabric market
Polymer coated fabrics can be easily modified and fabric properties such as electrical conductivity, fire resistance, resistance to harsh weather can be changed according to the demand and applications of the fabric. Nowadays, consumers prefer more durable and sustainable materials especially for their clothes and shoes. Polyurethane is used widely for protective clothing and shoes as it is softer and non-sticky compared to other material.
Polyurethane coated fabrics also exhibit better properties such as elasticity, resistance to grease and oil, transparency, and are abrasion proof. These sort of fabrics are also preferred during unusual impact and are mainly used for various applications including waterproof protective clothing, rainwear, luggage, upholstery, footwear, waterproof mattress cover, gloves, inflatable boats, and other recreational items. Polymer Coated Fabric is experiencing a high demand from the protective clothing and industrial segment as it is more economical, durable, and environment friendly owing to which the market for polymer coated fabric is expected to grow in the coming years.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/polymer-coated-fabric-market
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region and is projected to lead the polymer coated fabric market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing automotive industry, manufacturing industry, chemical industry, and growing population, is expected to drive the growth of polymer coated fabric market. Furthermore, the growing implementation of various regulation for workers safety and importance of protective clothing while working in harsh environments is expected to drive the market. Growing automotive industry coupled with rising disposable income is expected to fuel the polymer coated fabric demand. Growing innovation and development in the polymer coated fabrics such as shape memory polymers for smart textile applications is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.
Small Asia Pacific countries such as Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, etc. are also expected to show a positive growth in the industrial segment owing to the presence of cheap labour and relaxed regulations. Asia Pacific is projected to show promising growth in terms of export and is expected to increase its production activities during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
- Trelleborg AB
- Continental AG
- Omnovo Solutions
- Sioen Industries NV
- Serge Ferrari Group
- SRF Limited
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Mehler Texnologies
- BASF SE
- Sherwin-Williams
- Others
Market Segments: Polymer Coated Fabric Market
By Type
Polyvinyl
Polyurethane
Polyethylene
By Application
Transportation
Protective Clothing
Industrial
Roofing & Canopies
Furniture & Seating
Others
By Region (tentative)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South-East Asia
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
South America
Brazil
Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Others
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Fabric manufacturers
- Chemical suppliers
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
- Environmental Authorities
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1395
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]