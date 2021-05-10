Polymer Coated Fabric Market 2020-2025: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trend, Application and Business Opportunity

Polymer coated fabrics are engineered complex materials which consists of textile and polymer coating made of different polymers such as polyethylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polyacrylamide as the substrate. The textile surfaces is coated with one or more than one type of polymers, which further changes its structural properties, such as resistance to corrosion and weather, impermeability to dirt and oil, and fabric abrasion.

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is projected to observe a robust growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in several industries such as automotive, industrial, aerospace, furniture, roofing, protective clothing and others. Polymer coated fabrics are being widely used in various industries as they exhibit properties such as resistant to UV rays, waterproof, abrasion resistant and more durable. Polymer coated fabrics are being widely used in awning pool covers, tarpaulins, marine covers and roof protectors as they have strong physical properties and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Polymer coated textiles have several commercial and industrial applications especially in the protective clothing segment. They are widely used to manufacture industrial clothing for harsh environments, fireproof clothing for firefighters, and protective safety textile for other heavy commercial uses. Such factors are expected to drive the polymer coated fabrics market over the forecast period.

Growing implementation of stringent regulations for worker’s safety is driving the polymer coated fabric market

Polymer coated fabrics are extensively used to manufacture seat belts, air bags, interiors, roofing, vehicle seats in the automotive industry. Growing implementation of stringent government norms for vehicle security and safety is one of the major factors impacting the polymer coated fabrics market. Additionally, the growing concerns of employees’ safety in several industries where workers work in harsh environments and have high injury risks has increased the use for polymer coated fabrics as a crucial part of protective clothing segment.

Growing demand for protective clothing in the automotive industry especially in high performance racing cars, where polymer coated fabrics are used for making protective clothing for drivers who are at a high risk of explosion and fire. Additionally, the growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is fuelling market growth for polymer coated fabrics during the forecast period.

The most common type of polymer Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) used to coat fabrics is expected to hold the maximum market share due to its exceptional properties such as good tensile strength, dimensional stability, puncture resistant, and tear strength. Polyvinyl chloride also offers attractive colours and aesthetics for various applications such as interiors, pools, seating, and outdoor furniture. Due to such factors, polymer coated fabric shows a very good potential in the market and the market for polymer coated fabric is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period.

Innovative product development in protective clothing segment is expected to drive the Polymer Coated Fabric market

Polymer coated fabrics can be easily modified and fabric properties such as electrical conductivity, fire resistance, resistance to harsh weather can be changed according to the demand and applications of the fabric. Nowadays, consumers prefer more durable and sustainable materials especially for their clothes and shoes. Polyurethane is used widely for protective clothing and shoes as it is softer and non-sticky compared to other material.

Polyurethane coated fabrics also exhibit better properties such as elasticity, resistance to grease and oil, transparency, and are abrasion proof. These sort of fabrics are also preferred during unusual impact and are mainly used for various applications including waterproof protective clothing, rainwear, luggage, upholstery, footwear, waterproof mattress cover, gloves, inflatable boats, and other recreational items. Polymer Coated Fabric is experiencing a high demand from the protective clothing and industrial segment as it is more economical, durable, and environment friendly owing to which the market for polymer coated fabric is expected to grow in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region and is projected to lead the polymer coated fabric market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing automotive industry, manufacturing industry, chemical industry, and growing population, is expected to drive the growth of polymer coated fabric market. Furthermore, the growing implementation of various regulation for workers safety and importance of protective clothing while working in harsh environments is expected to drive the market. Growing automotive industry coupled with rising disposable income is expected to fuel the polymer coated fabric demand. Growing innovation and development in the polymer coated fabrics such as shape memory polymers for smart textile applications is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.

Small Asia Pacific countries such as Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, etc. are also expected to show a positive growth in the industrial segment owing to the presence of cheap labour and relaxed regulations. Asia Pacific is projected to show promising growth in terms of export and is expected to increase its production activities during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Trelleborg AB

Continental AG

Omnovo Solutions

Sioen Industries NV

Serge Ferrari Group

SRF Limited

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Mehler Texnologies

BASF SE

Sherwin-Williams

Others

Market Segments: Polymer Coated Fabric Market

By Type

Polyvinyl

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

By Application

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South-East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Fabric manufacturers

Chemical suppliers

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

Environmental Authorities

