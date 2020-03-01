Polyglycolic Acid Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Polyglycolic Acid Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Polyglycolic Acid market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Polyglycolic Acid market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyglycolic Acid market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Polyglycolic Acid market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Polyglycolic Acid from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Polyglycolic Acid market

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of polyglycolic acid vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario of the region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Individual pricing of polyglycolic acid for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by application segments in each region.The report provides the size of the polyglycolic acid market for 2014 and forecast for the next nine years up to 2023. Size of the global polyglycolic acid market has been provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and kilo grams, while market revenue for regions is in US$ Mn and US$ thousand. The market size and forecast for each product segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types of raw materials. Market dynamics prevalent in North America and Europe have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global marketMarket estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for polyglycolic acid has been derived by analyzing the global and regional trends pertaining to demand from major applications in all regions and countries. Propensity to adapt to new technologies has been accounted for while estimating demand for polyglycolic acid in individual regions.

The global polyglycolic acid market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Country segmentations of Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa have been depicted in kilo grams and US$ thousand due to limited size of the market. The market scenario in North America and Europe has been forecast in tons and US$ Mn. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global polyglycolic acid market, split by regions. The application split of the market has been derived using the top-down approach for each regional market separately with the global product segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Kureha Corporation is the sole commercial-scale manufacturer of PGA in the world; hence, global demand is a function of marketability of PGA products from Kureha Corporation. A conservative approach has been adopted in this study to estimate demand for PGA in light of the information available pertaining to Kureha Corporation\’s scale of operations. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. The polyglycolic acid market for medical applications is unorganized; few companies manufacture PGA in limited quantities.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Kureha PGA, LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd., and Teleflex, Inc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Polyglycolic Acid Market – Application Analysis

Medical

Packaging

Shale Gas Extraction

Others (Including Agriculture, Civil Engineering Resins, and Filters)

Polyglycolic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The global Polyglycolic Acid market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Polyglycolic Acid market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Polyglycolic Acid market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Polyglycolic Acid Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Polyglycolic Acid market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Polyglycolic Acid market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Polyglycolic Acid Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Polyglycolic Acid market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.