Polycarbonate Films Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis 3M, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Teijin Chemicals Ltd. The other players in the market are Covestro AG

Polycarbonate Films Market is expected to reach USD 1.77 million by 2025, from USD 1.08 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 .

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Teijin Chemicals Ltd. The other players in the market are Covestro AG, General Electric, United States Plastic Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wiman Corporation, Rowland Technologies, Inc, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials, Covestro AG, , Excelite, Gallina India., Işık Plastik. Tüm hakları saklıdır., Koscon Industrial S.A, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal , SafPlast Innovative, Safplast Company, Trinseo among other.

Polycarbonate films are a thermoplastic material that is lightweight and can resist extremely low and high temperature. The raw material of polycarbonate allows for the internal transmission of light nearly in the same capacity as glass. Polycarbonate polymers are used to produce a variety of materials and are particularly useful when impact resistance or transparency is a product requirement. Polycarbonate sheet is presently being used instead of other material such as polyethylene membrane, toughened glass due to the desirable features they possess such as lightweight, high impact strength, UV protection and better aesthetic value. Due to light weight and high-performance properties, polycarbonate is popular in the automotive industry.

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of polycarbonate films in various industries

Growing demand for recyclable plastics

Growing electrification in the automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Difficulty of setting up polycarbonate resin plant

Shortage of raw materials

Segmentation: Global Polycarbonate Films Market

By Type

Optical PC Films

Flame Retardant PC Films

Weather able PC Films

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Medical Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



