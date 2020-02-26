Polybutene Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025: BASF SE (OTCMKTS:BASFY),LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

The Polybutene Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Polybutene Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Polybutene market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Polybutene Market

BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polybutene market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 564.1 million by 2025, from $ 488 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Polybutene is the polymer of butylene and isobutylene. In this report, we count polybutene-1 (PB-1) and polyisobutene (PIB).

There are two types of polybutene in the report. LyondellBasell is the only producer of PB-1 in Europe. BASF and INEOS are the industry leaders of PIB in Europe. In 2015, the production of PIB is 219009 MT and PB-1 is 61943 MT. PIB takes about 77.95% of Europe total production market and PB-1 takes only 22.05% in 2015.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Polybutene Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807181/global-polybutene-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Market Insights

The production of polybutene in Europe increased from 259043 MT in 2011 to 280952 MT in 2015. The CAGR is about 2.05%. And the consumption of polybutene in Europe grew from 219328 MT to 239099 MT during 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 2.18%. The growth rate of consumption is a bit faster than that of production in Europe. And the production in Europe is more than consumption. Europe is a net exporter of polybutene.

France is the largest production region of polybutene in Europe in 2015. France produced 89540 MT of polybutene. It was about 31.87% of total production in Europe. Production in Belgium is close to France. Belgium takes about 29.74% of Europe total production market share. Germany and Netherlands are also important countries for polybutene production. They each produced 39345 MT and 61943 MT, which is 22.05% and 14.00% in share.

Germany is the largest consumption area of polybutene in Europe in 2015. It consumed 52384 MT polybutene in 2015, which is about 21.91% of the total consumption in Europe. The consumption in France, Belgium and Netherlands are close. They each consumed 45221 MT, 40667 MT and 40409 MT. The four countries totally consumed 74.73% of Europe total consumption in 2015.

The application of PB-1 includes piping systems, hot melt adhesives, plastic packaging and masterbaches, etc. The application of PIB includes adhesives, fuel and lubricant additives, sealants, masterbatches and chewing gum, etc. The largest application of polybutene is fuel and lubricant additives in 2015. It takes about 24.24% of total market share. Plastic packaging and adhesives are the second and third largest application of polybutene. They each takes 18.19% and 17.12% of total market share in 2015.

The production of polybutene would reach 303315 MT by 2022. The CAGR from 2016 to 2021 is about 1.38%. The sales of polybutene in Europe would increase from 242763 MT in 2016 to 263420 MT by 2021. The CAGR is about 1.65%.

The Polybutene market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Polybutene Market on the basis of Types are

PB-1, PIB

On The basis Of Application, the Global Polybutene Market is Segmented into

Piping Systems, Plastic Packaging, Adhesives, Sealants, Masterbatches, Chewing Gum, Fuel and Lubricant Additives, Others

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807181/global-polybutene-market-growth-2020-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Polybutene Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Polybutene Market

-Changing Polybutene market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Polybutene market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Polybutene Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807181/global-polybutene-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]