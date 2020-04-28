Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) Market Analysis By Top Players – Ashland, Exxon Mobil, AkzoNobel

Propylene glycol, also identified as propane 1, 2-diol according to International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry nomenclature, is a synthetic organic compound. It is produced from petroleum products as well as it is bio-based and equipped with certain peculiar traits such as outstanding stability, high flash and boiling point, as well as low vapour pressure and broad solvency. Owing to such characteristics it has found the tremendous scope of industrial application to craft products such as unsaturated polyester resin, coolants and antifreeze, hydraulic and brake fluid, aircraft deicing fluid, and paints and coatings.

According to the report, the global propylene glycol market was valued at USD 3.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Dow, BASF SE, Ineos, Clariant, Huntsman, Idemitsu Kosan, Ashland, Exxon Mobil, AkzoNobel, Stepan, Croda, and PAN Asia Chemical.

After an acute analysis of the regional market outlook, the APAC region is reckoned to be dominating the global propylene glycol market size by encapsulating more than 32% of the global demand under its own territory. Such dominance can be attributed to the epidemic growth of the Indian and Chinese automotive, construction, F&B, and pharmaceutical sectors catering to nearly half of the global population hosted by these two economies. As per the Open Government Data Platform India latest data records, the total vehicle population in India 2015 was 210 million and the sector is rapidly expanding (5.83%, 2017, OICA), thus the automotive sector is a major employer of propylene glycol as coolants and antifreeze and hydraulic and brake fluid is all set to strike the market with abundant demand.

The global construction market is forecast to grow by $8 trillion by 2030 driven by China, US and India. Unsaturated polyester resins derived from propylene glycol are reinforced with fibre glass to form fibre glass reinforced plastics (FRPs), which has found tremendous employment in crafting building panels, bathroom components, fixtures and corrosion-resistant tanks, pipes, electrical components, paints and ducts in the building and construction sector. Due to such extensive scope of application, building and construction sector is leading the application segment and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% going through 2025.

According to a 2017 report by Forbes, the top 25 companies in the F&B sector generated $741.2 billion in revenue in 2016 and $86 billion in profit. Another considerable data from the Committee for Economic Development states that the food sector accounts for about 5 per cent of US GDP and 10 per cent of US consumers disposable personal income (DPI). Now owing to the trend of convenience packaged food for longer shelf life, the employment of propylene glycol as food additives is driving the market and are all set to divert hefty revenue from the flourishing F&B sector into its own returns pocket.

This report segments the global Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) Market on the basis of Types are :

Reagent Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On The basis Of application, the Global Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) Market is Segmented into :

Lubricants

Surface Active Agents

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Other

Regions covered By Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Poly Propylene Glycol (Ppg) industry.

