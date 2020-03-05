Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2026

In 2029, the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Some of the key competitors covered in the point-to-point microwave antenna market report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Segments

By Frequency Range

3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz

10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

By Diameter

0.2 m to 0.9 m

1.0 m to 3.0 m

3.0 m to 4.6 m

By Antenna Type

Parabolic Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna

Others

By Polarization

Single Polarized Antenna

Dual Polarized Antenna

Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Players

Research Methodology of Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Report

The global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.