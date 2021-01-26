Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Hewlett-Packard Inc., Ingenico Group., Micros Systems

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Hewlett-Packard Inc., Ingenico Group., Micros Systems, Inc, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone Systems Inc.& Cisco Systems Inc. .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market valued approximately USD 54.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast. The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market features a fairly fragmented landscape with an elevated level of competition among players of all types, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Over the years, the competition is likely to intensify accentuated by the entry of software vendors and aspiring players. They are focusing on launching advanced technologies that increase the functionalities of the POS terminals, to gain a competitive edge over others in the coming years.

The major product types are fixed type and wireless and mobile type POS terminals. point-of-sale (POS) industry has witnessed a significant turnaround, owing to substantial and rapid technological developments in POS terminal solutions. Growing demand for contactless payments, along with proliferation of Near Field Communication (NFC) devices in the industrial ecosystem, has led to a surge in adoption of integrated POS terminals. Increased investments in technologies such as end-to-end encryption for providing secured payment solutions and convenience to customers are expected to augment the demand for POS terminals in the market. Companies are focusing more on software owing to increased penetration of smart phones.

In the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, Key Players:

Hewlett-Packard Inc., Ingenico Group., Micros Systems, Inc, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone Systems Inc.& Cisco Systems Inc.

The Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Product (Fixed & Mobile), by Component (Hardware, Software & Services), by Deployment, by Service, by Application

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals , Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

