Point of Sale (POS) System Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2025 & Key Players: CyberNet, LIANDI, Verifone, Bitel

The Point of Sale (POS) System Market report considers all the essential factors required by the operating players for growth and expansion of their businesses over the forecast period 2020- 2025. All the information is well-researched by the researchers to offer accurate details that will assist the players in planning effective profitable strategies for future. The report focuses on various key factors, such as drivers, opportunities, trends, historic data, technological advancements, adoption of growth strategies, and challenges for better picture of the market to the buyers.

The research team has elaborated insights on every segment including analysis on the dominant segment. The above mentioned information is specifically highlighted with crucial aspects to assist the buyers in planning their production accordingly. The report also educates the buyers about the recent developments in the industry and describes latest news in the domain. Growth strategies, such as new product development, technological advancements, mergers and acquisition, and more are elaborated with statistics to offer real-time information to readers. Such detailed analysis is not only useful for the competitors, but also the field executives can avail enough knowledge on the current trends in the market. Customers can get information on the upcoming products and suppliers can plan effective strategies for providing raw material accordingly to the manufacturing companies.

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Point of Sale (POS) System industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the Point of Sale (POS) markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Point of Sale (POS) System industry.

The Top key vendors in Point of Sale (POS) System Market include are Ingenico, Verifone, Newland Payment, PAX, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, Centerm, Bitel, New POS Tech, Castles Tech, SZZT, CyberNet

The growing trend of contactless payments and the increasing penetration of Near Field Communication (NFC) devices in various industry verticals will drive the POS terminals market demand. Several countries are shifting to cashless transactions for implementing fast, easy, and secure payment methods. For instance, by 2023, Sweden will be the world’s first cashless economy. In addition, the stores are supporting the adoption of payments with contactless cards, with around 80% people in the country using digital payment methods for purchases. The emergence of cashless transactions is anticipated to positively impact industry growth. Moreover, players in the market are launching products that support NFC payments. In September 2014, NCR Corporation announced the integration of Apple Pay with its POS and mobile platform offerings. The technology will help retail and hospitality customers to implement easy, safe, and secure payment methods into their operations.

Moreover, increasing R&D investments and the development of advanced payment solutions by manufacturers will propel the POS terminals market demand. Payment companies are developing innovative solutions for specific industrial purposes to increase profitability. In May 2018, Paytm, an Indian e-commerce payment system provider announced to invest around USD XX million for developing and installing POS solutions at over one lakh retail stores. The devices will allow retailers to effectively manage their store inventory and business operations, resulting in enhanced market growth.

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

The researchers find out why sales of Point of Sale (POS) System are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Point of Sale (POS) System industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fixed POS System

Wireless POS System

Mobile POS System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

· Retail· Restaurant· Hospitality· Other Industry

Scope of the Report :

Point of sale is the time and location where a transaction is completed. A POS system is computer hardware and software, that manages the transaction during the sale of a product or a service. It helps to store, capture, share, and report data related to the sales transaction. It eases the shopping experience and helps to expedite the checkout process, resulting in customer satisfaction. Inventory management, stock in hand, availability of a product, and pricing information are primary data that are acquired from the systems.

Key points from TOC

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Point of Sale (POS) System Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Point of Sale (POS) System Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Fixed POS System

2.1.2 Wireless POS System

2.1.3 Mobile POS System

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Retail

3.1.2 Restaurant

3.1.3 Hospitality

3.1.4 Other Industry

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Ingenico (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Verifone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Newland Payment (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 PAX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 LIANDI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Xin Guo Du (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Centerm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Bitel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 New POS Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Castles Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 SZZT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 CyberNet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continue..

Reasons for Point of Sale (POS) System Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

This report is to help buyers of point of sale terminals. Point of sale terminals are hardware and software systems used to execute and manage retail transactions. POS terminals have wide range of applications which includes payments, inventory management, printing bills and carrying out loyalty programs across various end-use verticals such as retail, hospitality and entertainment. A point of sale terminal may include a cash register, a computer, a receipt printer and a credit card processor. Aside from sales, a point of sale terminal can also manage inventory, customer orders, promotions, discounts and gift cards. This report focuses only on the point of sale terminals in physical locations.

