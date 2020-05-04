Point Of Care Infection Control Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2026

“ Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Report ” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market- driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

3M, Premier, Stanley, SW Safety Solutions, Global Life Technologies, Magnolia Medical Technologies, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientificand Other.

As part of its efforts to provide a wide range of environmental hygiene solutions for healthcare facilities, prevention 3M Infection today announced its cleaning Trace 3M ™ ™ Hygiene Management System . This solution is designed to help hospitals assess the cleanliness of a surface and validate the efficacy of cleaning protocols and worker performance in less than a minute. Clean-Trace system detects adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a substance found in all living cells and present on a contaminated surface. Samples from the high contact surfaces in a hospital, such as bed rails, switches or nurse call buttons, are collected using the 3M ™ Clean-Trace ™ ATP Surface Test. If the selection test to any organic material (ATP), it will emit light in direct proportion to the level of contamination that can be read and quantified by the hand 3M ™ Clean-Trace ™ NGi luminometer. The collected data can be downloaded from the 3M ™ Clean-Trace ™ Online Software that provides users advanced data analysis with comprehensive monitoring and trend features, including automatic report generation.

Premier has awarded IL several multi-year contracts for the IL Acute Care Diagnostics portfolio, including the GEM Premier 5000 blood gas system, and its predecessors, GEM Premier 4000, 3500 and 3000 systems, as well as GENysenewstimeseb® Plus Custom Connectivity, with dedicated service and support. In 2013, IL was awarded a Premier contract for their Hemostasis product line, including ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Testing Systems, the ACL AcuStar® system, the HemosIL® reagent portfolio, and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager. In 2017, IL received the Premier Innovation Celebration Award for their novel HemosIL Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia assay.

Market Segmentation by Type

Skin Sterilization

Environmental Disinfection

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

