Point Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Grow at Robust Rate during the Forecast to 2015 to 2021

Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, parasites, virus, and fungi. It can be spread directly or indirectly from one person to another. Fever, muscle ache, diarrhea, and fatigue are some of the common signs and symptoms of infectious diseases. These symptoms may vary depending upon the organism causing infection. Many infections, such as measles and chicken pox, can be prevented by vaccination. These are treated with the help of antibiotics and anti-fungal and anti-parasitic drugs. Various laboratory tests, imaging scans, and biopsies are carried out to identify microbes causing illness. Point-of-care tests for infectious disease can improve the detection and management of infectious diseases by reducing the time between testing and diagnosis of an infection. New trends in healthcare such as healthcare at home make point-of-care tests the most efficient and effective way of delivering healthcare.

It involves the performance of a test close to the site of patient care to provide immediate results, outside the conventional laboratory environment. Tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis, influenza, sexually transmitted infections, and tropical diseases such as dengue fever and malaria are some of the major diseases that can be tested using point-of-care testing devices. Rapid diagnosis of an infection benefits patient by facilitating timely access to care and also reduces the probability of disease transmission.

Moreover, point-of-care tests help to improve the management of infectious diseases in settings wherein access to quality and timely medical care is difficult. Recent developments in the delivery of healthcare services and diagnostic technology have resulted in an increase in demand for POCT in primary and community care services.

North America dominates the global market for point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics due to rising incidence of infectious diseases in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in this market. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in the region. The key driving forces for the point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness about diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government funding in these countries.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about healthcare through campaigns and conferences, and increasing number of initiatives by various governments and government associations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market. However, disadvantages of point-of-care testing over central lab methods and stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are major restraint for the growth of the market.

Miniaturization of point-of-care testing devices would help develop opportunities for the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market. Standardization of point-of-care testing devices and acquisition of small players are some of the trends in the market. The major companies operating in the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Meridian Bioscience

MedMira

Trinity Biotech plc

Sekisui Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Quidel Corporation.

