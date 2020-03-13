Pneumococcal Vaccines to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

The recent study on the Pneumococcal Vaccines market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Pneumococcal Vaccines market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Pneumococcal Vaccines across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market Dynamics

The global demand for pneumococcal vaccines is growing as a result of increasing initiatives by government and private organizations to provide vaccination in developing countries. Public–private partnerships to provide low-cost pneumococcal vaccines in middle-income countries is also expected to propel the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Pneumococcal vaccines are introduced in more than 57 Gavi-supported countries under the advance market commitment. Development of pneumococcal vaccines for all age groups is expected to create favourable growth opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccines market. Likewise, increasing awareness among parents regarding vaccination, catch up champignons to reduce IPD risk and partnerships & funding for development of new vaccines are expected to boost the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. However, low immunization coverage for new pneumococcal vaccines, slow introduction of vaccines in middle-income countries, low awareness among older population regarding pneumococcal vaccination are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America was the dominant regional market for pneumococcal vaccines in 2017 and is expected to expand at high CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global pneumococcal vaccine market due to increasing government funding and the addition of pneumococcal vaccines in national immunization programs in the region.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to develop multivalent pneumococcal vaccines. Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. have collaborated with Gavi vaccine alliance to supply their pneumococcal vaccines in Gavi-supported countries. Through this collaboration, both the companies have increased their presence in the market and contribute to the immunization program.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Pneumococcal Vaccines market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Pneumococcal Vaccines market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Pneumococcal Vaccines market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market establish their foothold in the current Pneumococcal Vaccines market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market solidify their position in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market?

