Pneumatic Tire Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities – Emerging Trends – Industry Review – Global Forecast

Global Pneumatic Tire Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

Despite witnessing impressive growth opportunities, stringent regulations governing the use and disposal of pneumatic tires threaten the growth prospects of the market. For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended to remove discarded tires from housing properties to stop them from becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. has classified tires as municipal solid waste in place of hazardous waste.

The market for pneumatic tires is also facing threats from substitutes such as semi- and airless pneumatic tires that are filled with compressed polymers and provide less suspension and high rolling resistance. However, to the advantage of pneumatic tires, their substitutes generate high heat while driving and also increase the vehicle’s wheel weight. Hence, vehicle manufacturers around the world are recommending the use of pneumatic tires compared to their substitutes, which subsequently will augment the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Global Pneumatic Tire Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominates the global pneumatic tires market owing to the sizeable automotive production and demand in India and China. Robust economic growth, increasing government spending, improvements in road infrastructure, and paradigm shift in consumer preferences toward personal vehicles are the primary factors boosting the demand for pneumatic tires in Asia Pacific. The regional market is estimated to benefit from the increasing associations between the key market participants and local entrepreneurs. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Other regional markets of the global pneumatic tire market are North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, the pneumatic tire market in North America is anticipated to witness significant rise in CAGR between 2016 and 2024 driven by the strong demand for four-wheeled vehicles.

Global Pneumatic Tire Market: Competitive Insight

In order to present an in-depth analysis on the prevailing competitive landscape, the report profiles companies such as Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. The most prominent manufacturers primarily focus on launching new products to gain traction in the market.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

