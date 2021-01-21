Pneumatic Rollers Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025

Indepth Study of this Pneumatic Rollers Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Pneumatic Rollers .

As per the research, the Pneumatic Rollers market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Pneumatic Rollers ? Which Application of the Pneumatic Rollers is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Pneumatic Rollers s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Competitive Landscape

The report on pneumatic rollers has profiled key companies such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Hamm AG and Bomag GmbH. Key facets of these players including product developments and innovation along with market shares are covered in this chapter.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are focusing on design developments in a bid to enhance productivity, efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving overall performance. For instance, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., has introduced ZC220P-6 pneumatic roller that meet standards of “Off-Road Act” and facilitate eco-friendly performance, ease in maintenance using DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) and safety.

Hamm AG has introduced GRW 280i pneumatic roller with easy drive that facilitates simplified operation and flexibility. This intelligent drive also enables automatic sift raps to obtain even and gentle braking in turn preventing uneven compaction.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are also focusing on introducing pneumatic rollers with new combination rollers. Volvo has introduced CR30B and CR 35B combination pneumatic rollers with for small scale compaction projects that enable high quality and dense mat owing to the unique combination of two methods of compaction.

Definition

Pneumatic rollers are comprised of set of tires at the front and the rear end. Pneumatic rollers are able to exert high contact pressures ranging from 500 Kpa to 700 Kpa and are used widely in the construction of roadways, and highways. Pneumatic rollers are also used for non-cohesive and fine grained soils. They are a much preferred compaction solution for road pacing projects.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader. The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region. Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants. The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg. Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm. Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from factors mentioned above, the report on pneumatic rollers market also answers additional questions. To name a few:

What trends are impacting the demand and sales of pneumatic rollers across key regions?

Which region reflects high market attractiveness with respect to use of pneumatic rollers during the assessment period?

Which type of pneumatic rollers in terms of drum width are likely to witness increasing sales and demand over the years?

Can pneumatic rollers with more than 18,000 Kg operating capacity outclass pneumatic rollers with operating power of 12,000 to 18,000 Kg?

Will tug-of-war between Europe and North America in the pneumatic rollers market persist throughout the forecast period?

Research Methodology

Data and statistics on pneumatic rollers market provided in the report are gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used to garner data along with information from external sources. All data points gathered are triangulated to obtain high statistics and insights with high precision and accuracy, increasing the credibility of pneumatic rollers market report.

