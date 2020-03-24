Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2027

The global Pneumatic Compression Therapy market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pneumatic Compression Therapy market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

E-Commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Description

Economic analysis of pneumatic compression therapy, technology assessment, regulatory scenario, reimbursement of fractional flow reserve in the U.S. are some of the aspects covered in our report. Macro-economic indicators such as pneumatic compression therapy market outlook and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Growth rate for few of the product types has been derived through the sales numbers of respective products across regions. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers in the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

Our analysts have also provided strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global pneumatic compression therapy market. The report also features company profiles of some of the key players along with a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with companies’ expansion plans across various regions.

Research Methodology

Data gathered during the process of research is validated using the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary research along with our analysis contribute to the final data. Our expert team has conducted interviews with industry experts, market players and distributors and retailers of pneumatic compression therapy devices. In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, and industry associations. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth and other important metrics to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

