Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry Segmentation Analysis By Deployment, Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, 2023 Growth Forecast

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud-based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry being an online platform face risks and security threats that might act as a restraint to the market. Companies in the industry consider security perspectives like privacy, access control and service continuity, to protect both the service provider and the user. In January 2018, according to Annual State of the Cloud Survey, conducted by RightScale, a company, 29% of the companies face security as a significant challenge and 25% on governance and control. PaaS services are often subject to certain vulnerabilities such as lax default application configuration and holes in secure socket layers (SSL) protocols.

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM)

2. Database Management Systems (DBMS)

3. Business intelligence platform (BIP)

4. Application development on Cloud

By Deployment:

1. Public Cloud

2. Private Cloud

3. Hybrid Cloud

By End-User:

1. Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI)

2. Technology

3. Retail

4. Distribution

5. Education services

6. Travel and transport

7. Healthcare and life sciences

8. Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2384&type=smp

The Platform As A Service (PaaS) market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for platform as a service and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market

Chapter 27. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Platform As A Service (PaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2384

Some of the major key players involved in the Platform As A Service (PaaS) market are

Amazon web service

Salesforce Platform

IBM Cloud Foundry

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Function

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/