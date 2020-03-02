Plastic Surgery Tourism Continues To Grow In Colombia – MedicosDoc.com

The number of people visiting Colombia for medical procedures continues to grow. According to MedicosDoc.com, the increase is due to the professional service they receive and the savings that can be made compared to having it done in their home country.

According to Medicosdoc, the best directory of doctors in Colombia, there has been a massive boost in medical tourism in Colombia. This is supported by Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce who has said more than 50,000 foreign visitors have come to Colombia for medical treatment, including plastic surgery.

MedicosDoc.com, helps promote plastic surgery in Colombia and generates new national and international patients through internet promotion.

“We have noticed that each year the number of people who visit Colombia for medical treatment continues to grow. This is thanks to the country being known for its professional medical services, having top clinics and assistance for international patients.”

According to the Colombia medical directory, foreign patients visiting Colombia for plastic surgery could save as much as 60% compared to the cost within their own country, receiving the same high-quality and professional service.

“The private health system is among the best in Latin America. It has gained a positive reputation for high-quality service and positive results,” explained a spokesman for the Colombia medical directory.

Since 2012, medical tourism in Colombia has grown each year. According to official figures, it has increased by 264% between 2012 and 2018.

MedicosDoc.com helps connect people looking for plastic surgery in Colombia with the best plastic surgeons. Being included in the medical directory, provides medical professionals with a valuable platform to promote their services to the world.

