Plastic-Free Packaging Market Is Thriving Worldwide | WestRock, Sulapac Oy, BALL, Sonoco Products

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd, WestRock Company, EnviGreen, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Beatson Clark, ALL PACKAGING COMPANY, Zumbiel Packaging, Ardagh Group S.A., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, MW Creative Ltd, Biogreen Bags, Alcoa Corporation, Nestlé, Amcor plc, Sulapac Oy, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, Sonoco Products Company, Reynolds.

Global plastic-free packaging market is expected to rise register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased concerns regarding the environment which has restricted the adoption of plastic products while the demand for its alternatives is on the rise.

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Plastic-Free Packaging market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Plastic-Free Packaging market.

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Material: Metal, Paper, Glass, Others

By Packaging Product: Pouches, Boxes, Tubes, Blisters & Strips, Bottles & Jars, Cartons, Trays, Cans

By End-Use: Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products

Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of premium products such as cosmetics & personal care which generally utilize glass packaging is expected to foster growth of the market

Presence of strict norms and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Cost-effective nature of plastic packaging products along with the prevalence of them being lightweight and durable are factors restricting the growth of the market

Better marketing practices associated with the plastic packaging products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

The Plastic-Free Packaging report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the industry currently and in the coming years, with which market participants can know the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.

