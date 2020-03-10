Plastic-Free Packaging Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2026 – Top Companies: Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd; WestRock Company; EnviGreen; Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Plastic-Free Packaging Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd; WestRock Company; EnviGreen; Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd; Beatson Clark; ALL PACKAGING COMPANY; Zumbiel Packaging; Ardagh Group S.A.; HUBER Packaging Group GmbH; MW Creative Ltd; Biogreen Bags; Alcoa Corporation; Nestlé; Amcor plc; Sulapac Oy; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Sonoco Products Company; Reynolds and Sirane Ltd among others.

Plastic-Free Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material (Metal, Paper, Glass, Others), Packaging Product (Pouches, Boxes, Tubes, Blisters & Strips, Bottles & Jars, Cartons, Trays, Cans), End-Use (Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Plastic-free packaging is the category of packaging products and services which do not utilize plastics or plastic-based substances in the entire end-use product. These packaging offerings are environmental friendly, reusable, recyclable and biodegradable/compostable which promote the environmental health. The packaging products utilize materials varying from metals, glass, paper, paperboard, wood and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of premium products such as cosmetics & personal care which generally utilize glass packaging is expected to foster growth of the market

Presence of strict norms and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of several distribution channels and increased e-commerce adoption for purchases is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Development of biodegradable and sustainable packaging products from raw materials such as corn starch and mushroom roots is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Cost-effective nature of plastic packaging products along with the prevalence of them being lightweight and durable are factors restricting the growth of the market

Better marketing practices associated with the plastic packaging products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Nestlé announced the launch of new packaging offering that will be utilized in the company’s “YES!” brand of snack bars. The packaging is made from specially designed coated paper which is recyclable. The product will be launched for the U.K. and European region. The launch of these products with a recyclable packaging offering will increase the awareness regarding the availability of plastic-free packaging resulting in increased demand.

In April 2019, LICKALIX Ltd. announced the launch of a plastic-free compostable packaging offering, becoming the world’s first “ice treat” company to do so. The packaging is designed for decomposing without any external modifications and will decompose by itself in a dustbin by 12 weeks. It is also marine compostable, these organic features of the packaging is a strategy that the company has adopted due to their products being organic and natural.

