Plastic Films and Sheets Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Plastic Films and Sheets Packaging Market is valued at $92.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $139.2 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2015 to 2022. Rising demand for bi-axially oriented films and increased demand for bio plastic materials are the key drivers of the market. The elements restricting the growth of this market are regulations limiting the usage of non-biodegradable plastics and matured western European markets. The opportunities lie in positive outlook for specialty films and growing usage of plastic films & sheets in agriculture. The increasing disposable income of the consumers together with the growing demand for packaged food is driving the market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/220711

The markets in the developed countries of Europe and North America have already reached a mature stage, and are hence witnessing a slow growth rate. However, rising demand for specialty films in the construction market and pharmaceutical applications in non-packaging sector would foster the demand over the next decade. Asia Pacific powered by China and India is anticipated to be an engine for growth in the global market. Besides this region, other emerging economies in the ROW such as Brazil, Poland, Mexico, and Turkey, and Mexico are also generating solid demand. Healthcare packaging and Food packaging are the major applications which are anticipated to drive the market for extreme growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Ltd, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd, Toyobo Co., Ltd, Toray Industries, Inc, Taghleed Industries L.L.C, Sigma Plastics Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, RKW SE, Polyplex Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Inteplast Group, Glad Products Co, DuPont Teijin Films, British Polythene Industries Plc, Berry Plastics Group, Inc, Bemis Company, Inc, Amcor Limited and AEP Industries Inc.

Applications Covered:

Packaging

Food Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Packaging

Personal care

Other Packaging Applications

Non-Packaging

Agriculture

Construction

Medical & Health Care

Other Non-Packaging Applications

Other Applications





Product Types Covered:

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyester (PES)

Polyamides (PA)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

Other Product Types

Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)





Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt





What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/plastic-films-and-sheets-packaging-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

n

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Packaging Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Packaging

5.2.1 Food Packaging

5.2.2 Industrial Packaging

5.2.3 Consumer Goods

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

5.2.5 Personal care

5.2.6 Other Packaging Applications

5.3 Non-Packaging

5.3.1 Agriculture

5.3.2 Construction

5.3.3 Medical & Health Care

5.3.4 Other Non-Packaging Applications

5.4 Other Applications

6 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Packaging Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

6.3 Polyester (PES)

6.4 Polyamides (PA)

6.5 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.6 Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

6.7 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.8 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

6.9 Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET)

6.10 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

6.11 Other Product Types

6.11.1 Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

7 Global Plastic Films and Sheets Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Middle East

7.4.2 Brazil

7.4.3 Argentina

7.4.4 South Africa

7.4.5 Egypt

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Sealed Air Corporation

9.2 Uflex Ltd.

9.3 Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd

9.4 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

9.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

9.6 Taghleed Industries L.L.C

9.7 Sigma Plastics Group

9.8 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

9.9 SABIC Innovative Plastics

9.10 RKW SE

9.11 Polyplex Ltd

9.12 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

9.13 Inteplast Group

9.14 Glad Products Co

9.15 DuPont Teijin Films

9.16 British Polythene Industries Plc

9.17 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

9.18 Bemis Company, Inc.

9.19 Amcor Limited

9.20 AEP Industries Inc.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/220711

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/220711

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/220711