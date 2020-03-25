Plastic Compounding Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

The global Plastic Compounding market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Plastic Compounding market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Resin Type
- Polyethylene
- High-density Polyethylene
- Linear low-density Polyethylene
- Low-density Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polystyrene
- Engineering Plastics
- Polyamide
- Polycarbonate
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Others (including Polyoxymethylene Plastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polysulfone, and Polytetrafluoroethylene)
- Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Bio-plastics
- Others (including High Impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene Fluoride)
Global Plastic Compounding Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Packaging
- Industrial Machinery
- Medical Devices
- Others (including Packaging, Petrochemical, and Mining)
Global Plastic Compounding Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Peru
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Turkey
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Comprehensive analysis of the plastic compounding market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 at global and regional level to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- Detailed country and sub-region analysis and forecast for key countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia & CIS, India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, GCC, and South Africa
- Exhaustive analysis of price trends with respect to resin type and region that are expected to impact the outlook of the global plastic compounding market
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
- Extensive market outlook of key geographic regions along with market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications
- Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies
- Thorough import-export analysis of major polymers across the globe
- Regional level production output to comprehend the demand-supply scenario
- Competitive landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players
