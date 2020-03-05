Plastic Coatings Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Plastic Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Plastic Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Plastic Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Plastic Coatings Market

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), and Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands). 3M (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Axalta Coatings System LTD. (U.S.), Kansai Paint Co., LTD. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), among others.

The global Plastic Coatings market was valued at USD 5.69billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.94billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2019 to 2025.

Market Overview:

– On the flip side, decline in automotive industry is likely to hinder the market.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in country such as India, China, etc.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Plastic Coatings Market 2019 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05241259808/global-plastic-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Segment to Dominate the Market

– Plastic coatings find major applications in the construction industry. For example, plastisol, a coating made from PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) is used as a coating on roofs.

– The global construction industry’s growth is expected to be majorly driven by the construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

– India is expected to be the third-largest construction market across the world by 2030, with its contribution to the GDP expected to increase to around 15% by 2030. Also, the size of the construction market in India is likely to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025.

– All the aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for plastic coatings over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth in Plastic Coatings Market

The global focus of plastic coatings is currently on Asia-Pacific as well as the Middle East countries. China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam are some of the key markets for these products due to their large population base and low per capita consumption of plastic coatings compared to developed countries, such as Germany or the United States. China is the largest consumer of plastic coatings as it is the one of the leading construction and automobiles market globally. India and China alone manufacture approximately 50% of the worlds cars and, in turn, consume approximately 50% of the plastic coatings used for automobiles globally.

Key Developments in the Plastic Coatings Market

December 2017: BASFs Coatings division installed a new automotive coatings plant at its Bangpoo manufacturing site, Samutprakarn province, Thailand. The new plant is the first BASF automotive coatings manufacturing facility in ASEAN, and will produce solvent-borne and waterborne automotive coatings to meet growing market demand in the region.

The Plastic Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Plastic Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Solvent-based Coatings, Powder Coating, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Plastic Coatings Market is Segmented into

Building and Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Others

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05241259808/global-plastic-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Plastic Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Plastic Coatings Market

-Changing Plastic Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Plastic Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Plastic Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05241259808/global-plastic-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]