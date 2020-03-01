Plastic Cards Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2025

The ‘Plastic Cards Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

segmented as follows:

By Technology

Chip Enabled Cards

Regular Cards Barcode Cards Magnetic Strips Cards

Smart Cards Contact Cards Contactless Cards Hybrid Cards Dual-interface Cards



By Application

Payment Cards Credit Cards Charge Cards Debit Cards Prepaid Cards

Government/Health National Identity Cards Driving Licenses Public & Private Health Cards Others

SIM Cards

Transportation Cards

Gift Cards

Access Cards

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by technology, application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global plastic cards market.

The report begins by sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data by means of various approaches based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plastic cards market. To develop the market forecast, PMR conducted a thorough factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global plastic cards market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plastic cards market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plastic cards market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plastic cards market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plastic cards market. In the final section of the report on the global plastic cards market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global plastic card manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Gemalto N.V.

CPI Card Group Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

American Banknote Corporation

IDEMIA France SAS

Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

Goldpac Group Limited

Inteligensa Group

Marketing Card Technology, LLC

dz card (International) Ltd.

TAG Systems SA

Variuscard GmbH

QARTIS S.A.

Teraco, Inc.

Tactilis Pte. Limited

Arroweye Solutions, Inc.

CardLogix Corporation

Bristol ID Technologies, Inc.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

