Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2019-2024: Top Key Players, Share, Demand and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market value is projected to reach nearly US$ 49 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4.8% during 2019-2024. Plastic caps and closures are used in product packaging to protect the content from dust, spillage, contamination and evaporation. They are durable, recyclable, easy-to-use and enable easy transportation of products from the manufacturing units to the consumers. The design and type of plastic used in the production of caps and closures vary depending on the product. For instance, packaging for chemical products is generally fitted with child-resistant closures to prevent easy opening. Plastic caps and closures are widely employed in the pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics industries across the globe.
Market Drivers:
The increasing utilization of plastic caps and closures in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for providing protection and increasing the shelf-life of the product represents one of the primary factors driving the global plastic caps and closure market growth. Apart from this, they are also extensively employed in industries such as healthcare and chemical, which is boosting their overall sales. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative packaging solutions, such as flexible packaging, which is further adding to the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Product Type
Screw-On Caps
Dispensing Caps
Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Market Breakup by Container Type
Plastic
Glass
Others
Market Breakup by Technology
Injection Molding
Compression Molding
Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band
Market Breakup by End-Use
Beverages
Industrial Chemicals
Food
Cosmetics
Household Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market Breakup by Region
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY), Amcor (NYSE: AMCR), Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK), Silgan Holdings, RPC Group, Bericap, AptarGroup, Inc, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Plastic Closures Limited, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Closures, Alupac India, Hicap Closures and MJS Packaging.
