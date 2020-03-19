Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2019-2024: Top Key Players, Share, Demand and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market value is projected to reach nearly US$ 49 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4.8% during 2019-2024. Plastic caps and closures are used in product packaging to protect the content from dust, spillage, contamination and evaporation. They are durable, recyclable, easy-to-use and enable easy transportation of products from the manufacturing units to the consumers. The design and type of plastic used in the production of caps and closures vary depending on the product. For instance, packaging for chemical products is generally fitted with child-resistant closures to prevent easy opening. Plastic caps and closures are widely employed in the pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics industries across the globe.

Market Drivers:

The increasing utilization of plastic caps and closures in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for providing protection and increasing the shelf-life of the product represents one of the primary factors driving the global plastic caps and closure market growth. Apart from this, they are also extensively employed in industries such as healthcare and chemical, which is boosting their overall sales. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative packaging solutions, such as flexible packaging, which is further adding to the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

Screw-On Caps

Dispensing Caps

Others

Market Breakup by Raw Material

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market Breakup by Container Type

Plastic

Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Technology

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

Market Breakup by End-Use

Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Food

Cosmetics

Household Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY), Amcor (NYSE: AMCR), Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK), Silgan Holdings, RPC Group, Bericap, AptarGroup, Inc, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Plastic Closures Limited, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Closures, Alupac India, Hicap Closures and MJS Packaging.

