Plastic Additives Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG,

Global plastic additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 64.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The high growth of this market is due to the expanding interest for plastic additives for different applications in countries including India, China and others.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Plastic Additives Market

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plastic additives market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemical America, INC, DOW, Biesterfield AG , LANXESS, Adeka India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Sabo S.p.A., and Eriez Manufacturing Co among others..

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Type

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Slip Additives

Antistatic Additives

Antifog Additives

Filler Dispersants

Pigment Wetting Agents

Flow Improvers

Processing Aids

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

By Plastic Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamides (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Others

By End-Users

Food industries

Construction

Packaging

Automobile Industries

Commercial use

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Plastic Additives Market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Plastic Additives Market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Plastic Additives Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Most important Highlights of TOC

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

