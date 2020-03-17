Plastic Additives Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG,

This market research report endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information. With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Plastic Additives Market report lends a hand to businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2019, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.
Global plastic additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 64.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The high growth of this market is due to the expanding interest for plastic additives for different applications in countries including India, China and others.
Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:
Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Plastic Additives Market
Key vendors operating in the market:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global plastic additives market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemical America, INC, DOW, Biesterfield AG , LANXESS, Adeka India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Sabo S.p.A., and Eriez Manufacturing Co among others..
Market Analysis by Segmentation
By Type
- Plasticizers
- Lubricants
- Slip Additives
- Antistatic Additives
- Antifog Additives
- Filler Dispersants
- Pigment Wetting Agents
- Antistatic Additives
- Slip Additives
- Flow Improvers
- Processing Aids
- Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
By Plastic Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyamides (PA)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Others
By End-Users
- Food industries
- Construction
- Packaging
- Automobile Industries
- Commercial use
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Insights of the Study
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Plastic Additives Market
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Plastic Additives Market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Plastic Additives Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Most important Highlights of TOC
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope of The Report
03: Market Landscape
04: Market Sizing
05: Market Segmentation
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Geographic Landscape
09: Decision Framework
10: Drivers and Challenges
11: Market Trends
12: Vendor Landscape
13: Vendor Analysis
