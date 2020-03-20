Plasma Display Panel Market-Types, Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Price and Forecast Research Report 2025

Plasma Display Panel Market studies a ﬂat panel display technology that uses small cells containing electrically charged ionized gases, or plasmas, to produce an image. A plasma display consists of millions of tiny gas-filled compartments, or cells, between two panels of glass.

This technology came out as a concept by a Hungarian engineer in 1936. Until 1992, Fujitsu introduced the world\’s first 21-inch (53 cm) full-color display. After around 2 decades’ commercialization, PDP used to be a strong competitor to CRT and LCD panel.

With the advantage such as: capable of producing deeper blacks allowing for superior contrast ratio; wider viewing angles than those of LCD; less visible motion blur; less expensive for the buyer per square inch than LCD, PDP used to have a very strong marketing drive.

But also with the significant disadvantages: screen burn-in and image retention; panel couldn’t be cut small as LCD can, also heavier than those coming display advance products like LCD, LED, OLED.

Global Plasma Display Panel Market is spread across 122 pages, profiling 06 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

When Samsung and Changhong LTD announced halt the panel production in 2014, plasma display panel walked out the stage of history.

When Samsung and Changhong LTD announced halt the panel production in 2014, plasma display panel walked out the stage of history.

This report focuses on the Plasma Display Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Plasma Display Panel Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Panasonic

Samsung

LG

Pioneer

Hitachi (Fujitsu)

Changhong

Market Segment by Type covers:

Small Size Display ≤42 inch

Middle Size Display 42-51 inch

Large Size Display ＞51 inch

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Plasma TV

Seamless Video Wall

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Plasma Display Panel Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Plasma Display Panel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Plasma Display Panel, with sales, revenue, and price of Plasma Display Panel, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plasma Display Panel, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Plasma Display Panel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Plasma Display Panel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

