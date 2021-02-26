Plant Protein Market to 2027 – Koninklijke DSM N.V., Axiom Foods, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia plc

Plant Protein is a treatment that has attracted the attention of many countries in recent years. The use and acceptance of Plant Protein continues to evolve with the increasing number of countries that currently allow its use for certain medical indications.

The Plant Protein Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Plant Protein Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global Plant Protein market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Plant Protein market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Plant Protein market.

The plant protein market accounted for US$ 16,653.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 27,965.9 Mn by 2027.

Company Profiles

o Kerry Group

o E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

o Archer Daniels Midland Company

o Koninklijke DSM N.V.

o Axiom Foods, Inc.

o Cargill, Incorporated

o Roquette Freres

o Ingredion Incorporated

o Glanbia plc

o Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Plant Protein Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Plant Protein industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Plant Protein Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Plant Protein Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, China and India, among others are quite concern regarding healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits.

The demand for plant proteins in North America is driven by a growing demand for alternative protein types that are more sustainable, clean and creates less environmental impact during production. Additionally, plant proteins contain low cholesterol and saturated fat, and it contains a high nutritional value, which appeals to health-conscious consumers in developed countries. Moreover, rising awareness about the vegan protein, especially among the adult age group, is rising not only in the US and Canada but also in Mexico.

These factors further propel the demand for plant protein in the region. The food and beverage manufacturers in the region are experimenting to use healthy ingredients across various segments such as bakery, meat alternative, dairy alternative, processed food, confectionery, drinks, juices, etc. in order to enhance the taste, flavor, appearance and nutritional value which would also aid the growth of plant protein market.

