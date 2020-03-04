Plant Based Protein Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

A recent report on Plant Based Protein Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Plant Based Protein Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Plant Based Protein Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Different kinds of retail chains comprising pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and grocery retail outlets have been aiming on increasing popularity of sports nutrition amongst users, thereby powering the market.

Proteins are fundamental nutrients needed by the human body and are created from amino acids. These proteins, when attained from plant-based foods such as wheat, soy, and others, are dubbed as plant proteins. Various plants offer high level of proteins, such as lentils, tofu, peanuts, chickpeas, spirulina, almonds, chia seed, and quinoa. Since plant-based proteins have a less calorie count, they can be restored for weight loss with animal-based protein.

The global plant protein market is divided by product, source, region, and distribution channel. Relying on source, the market is segmented into lentils, almonds, tofu, peanuts, chickpeas, and others. In terms of product, it is divided into protein bars, protein isolate, fresh, protein tablets, protein powder, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into specialty stores, online retail, departmental stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Area wise, it is divided across Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Key Players in the Plant Based Protein Market Report

The major players included in the global plant based protein market forecast are NOW Foods, Glanbia plc, CytoSport, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, NBTY, and Quest.

Key Market Segments:

By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Type:

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein flour

By Application:

Protein beverages

Dairy alternatives

Meat alternatives

Protein bars

Nutrition supplements

Processed meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery products

Convenience food

Sports nutrition

