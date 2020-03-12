Plant-based Meat Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Assessment of the Global Plant-based Meat Market

The recent study on the Plant-based Meat market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Plant-based Meat market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Plant-based Meat market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Plant-based Meat market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Plant-based Meat market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Plant-based Meat market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Plant-based Meat market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Plant-based Meat market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Plant-based Meat across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of plant-based meat manufacturers, and recent developments in the plant-based meat market space. Some of the key players analysed are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH, among other plant-based meat manufacturers.

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Source

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Other Sources of Meat Alternatives

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By End Use

Retail

Industrial

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail



Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Data scrutiny for the global plant-based meat market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of application of plant-based meats in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on the consumption of plant-based meats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of plant-based meats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and consumption of plant-based meats among end-user verticals.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of plant-based meats across various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for plant-based meats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats in respective countries.

The weighted average selling price for plant-based meats was considered to estimate the market size for top plant-based meat consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plant-based meat market. To develop the global plant-based meats market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global plant-based meat market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plant-based meat market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plant-based meat market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plant-based meat market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plant-based meat market. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the global plant-based meat manufacturers.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Plant-based Meat market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Plant-based Meat market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Plant-based Meat market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Plant-based Meat market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Plant-based Meat market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Plant-based Meat market establish their foothold in the current Plant-based Meat market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Plant-based Meat market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Plant-based Meat market solidify their position in the Plant-based Meat market?

