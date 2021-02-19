Plant-based Meat Market 2026 Leading Key Players are Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods), Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc

The Global Plant-Based Meat Market is accounted for $8.96 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

A food made from non-meats or sometimes without any other animal products such as dairy products which act as a meat substitute or meat alternative but has same amount of protein content is called plant based meat product. Many plant based meat products are soy based or gluten based products. Plant based meat products are currently processed through two basic methodology i.e. either by thermoplastic extrusion or fiber spinning. Thermoplastic extrusion is most commonly used methodology to produce plant based meat products. It is considered to be cost effective method of accommodating large scale productions. On the other side, fiber spinning increases the cost of production which eliminates the advantage of creating an inexpensive plant based meat products.

The Top key vendors in Plant-based Meat Market include are Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods), Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Sunfed, Tofurky, VBites Foods Limited, Vegetarian Butcher. Aside from this, the important archive burdens the exhibition of the business based on an item administration, end-use, topography and end client.

Products Covered in this Plant-based Meat Market are:

Burger Patties

Meatballs

Natto

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Other Products

Types Covered in this Plant-based Meat Market are:

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Mushrooms

Pork

Quorn

Seitan

Tempeh

Tofu

Other Types

Sources Covered in this Plant-based Meat Market are:

Gluten Based

Mycoprotein

Pea

Soy Based

Wheat

Other Sources

End Users Covered in this Plant-based Meat Market are:

Food Industry

Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HoReCa)

Households

Region wise performance of the Plant-based Meat industry

This report studies the global Plant-based Meat market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plant-based Meat market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

