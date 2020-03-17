Plant-based Beverages Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026 | Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Plant-based Beverages Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

Plant-based beverages have created a huge space among the consumers who require nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy beverages are known to have high amount of minerals, vitamins, fibres, and other phytonutrients, giving all the nutritional benefits to the consumers. Plant-based beverages are widely used by the consumers who prefer variety of flavours and taste in their milk. Also, there are people who are intolerant or allergic to dairy milk because of which they lack in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice, giving all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Global plant-based beverages market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Plant-based Beverages Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Milk, Others), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others), Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

At the Last, Plant-based Beverages industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

