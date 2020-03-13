Plant-based Beverages Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Coca-Cola Company, Blue Diamond Growers, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON

The Global Plant-based Beverages Market report endows with the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. This Plant-based Beverages Market report also gives description about the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes the detailed profiles for the Plant-based Beverages Market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. The report also recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. Plant-based Beverages Market report also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions.

Some of leading key Players Covered In Report are The Coca-Cola Company, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Blue Diamond Growers, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC, Hain Celestial, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Califia Farms, Ripple Foods and Pureharvest among others. Plant-based Beverages Market is expected to reach USD 44.42 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 12.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing awareness about healthy diet and wellness.

Plant-based Beverages Market Scope and Market Size

Plant-based Beverages Market has been segmented on the basis of source, type, function and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, plant-based beverages market is segmented into fruits, almond, soy, coconut, vegetables, rice, soy, seeds & leaves and others. Almond is the dominating segment with the largest market share in the forecast period.

On the basis of type, plant-based beverages market is segmented into milk and other drinks. Milk is the dominating segment in the forecast period.

On the basis of function, plant-based beverages market is segmented into cardiovascular health, cancer prevention, lactose intolerance and bone health. Cardiovascular health is the dominating segment due to growing health concerns among consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, plant-based beverages market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

Country Level Analysis of Plant-based Beverages Market

On the basis of region, the Plant-based Beverages Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Plant-based Beverages Market Drivers:

Growing inclination of consumer towards plant-based beverages replaces dairy milk, which drives the market growth

Increasing number of product launches by major players is expected to drive the market growth

Rapid increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies drives the market growth

Rising beverages industry is expected to drive the market growth.

Plant-based Beverages Market Restraints:

Cost of plant-based beverages is high as compared to dairy milk, which hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Nestle has launched three lattes, a plant-based soluble coffees in almond, coconut and oat as part of its Nescafé gold brand. The lattes are being launched first in the UK and Ireland before being rolled out in several markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe and Oceania. This launch has been expand the customer base of the company.

In August 2019, Live Real Farms, a Minnesota based milk company has launched a new milk product i.e. Dairy Plus Milk, which is 50% plant-based beverage and 50% lactose-free milk from cows. This new product is owned by Dairy Farmers of America. This new product launch has been increase the overall revenue of the company by growing sales.

Competitive Analysis and Plant-based Beverages Market Share Analysis:

Global plant-based beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plant-based beverages market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents: Plant-based Beverages Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Plant-based Beverages Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Plant-based Beverages Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers & Challenges Plant-based Beverages Market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis Appendix

Key Insights in the Plant-based Beverages Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

