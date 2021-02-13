Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market is accounted for $379.52 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $935.4 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing number of electric vehicles, high conversion efficiency than other fuels, military applications, transportation, and small stationary applications are the major factors driving the planar solid oxide fuel cell market growth. However, longer start up time and high capital investment are limiting the market growth.
Asia Pacific has commanded the market due to usage of eco-friendly power source and government policies for energy sustainability as well as technology in countries such as Japan and South Korea at a commercial level. North America is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market are Accumentrics Corporation, Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited, Bloom Energy Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Ceres Power Holdings PLC., Convion Fuel Cells Ltd., Delphi, Fuel Cell Energy, Hexis AG, Protonex Technology Corporation, SOFC Power S.P.A., Staxera Sunfire Gmbh, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Ultra Electronics and Watt Fuel Cell Corporation.
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
Market share analysis of the top industry players
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Separator Plates
5.3 Seals
5.4 Planar Cells
5.5 Manifolds
5.6 Other Components
6 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Portable
6.3 Transportation
6.4 Stationary
7 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Geography
7.1 North America
7.1.1 US
7.1.2 Canada
7.1.3 Mexico
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 France
7.2.3 Italy
7.2.4 UK
7.2.5 Spain
7.2.6 Rest of Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.3.1 Japan
7.3.2 China
7.3.3 India
7.3.4 Australia
7.3.5 New Zealand
7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.4 Rest of the World
7.4.1 Middle East
7.4.2 Brazil
7.4.3 Argentina
7.4.4 South Africa
7.4.5 Egypt
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Accumentrics Corporation
9.2 Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited
9.3 Bloom Energy Corporation
9.4 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
9.5 Ceres Power Holdings PLC.
9.6 Convion Fuel Cells Ltd.
9.7 Delphi
9.8 Fuel Cell Energy
9.9 Hexis AG
9.10 Protonex Technology Corporation
9.11 SOFC Power S.P.A.
9.12 Staxera Sunfire Gmbh
9.13 Topsoe Fuel Cell
9.14 Ultra Electronics
9.15 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation
