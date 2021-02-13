Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market is accounted for $379.52 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $935.4 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing number of electric vehicles, high conversion efficiency than other fuels, military applications, transportation, and small stationary applications are the major factors driving the planar solid oxide fuel cell market growth. However, longer start up time and high capital investment are limiting the market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/220581

Asia Pacific has commanded the market due to usage of eco-friendly power source and government policies for energy sustainability as well as technology in countries such as Japan and South Korea at a commercial level. North America is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market are Accumentrics Corporation, Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited, Bloom Energy Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Ceres Power Holdings PLC., Convion Fuel Cells Ltd., Delphi, Fuel Cell Energy, Hexis AG, Protonex Technology Corporation, SOFC Power S.P.A., Staxera Sunfire Gmbh, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Ultra Electronics and Watt Fuel Cell Corporation.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/planar-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

n





n

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

n

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Separator Plates

5.3 Seals

5.4 Planar Cells

5.5 Manifolds

5.6 Other Components

6 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Stationary

7 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Middle East

7.4.2 Brazil

7.4.3 Argentina

7.4.4 South Africa

7.4.5 Egypt

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Accumentrics Corporation

9.2 Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited

9.3 Bloom Energy Corporation

9.4 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

9.5 Ceres Power Holdings PLC.

9.6 Convion Fuel Cells Ltd.

9.7 Delphi

9.8 Fuel Cell Energy

9.9 Hexis AG

9.10 Protonex Technology Corporation

9.11 SOFC Power S.P.A.

9.12 Staxera Sunfire Gmbh

9.13 Topsoe Fuel Cell

9.14 Ultra Electronics

9.15 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/220581

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/220581

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/220581