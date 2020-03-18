Pipe – Tank Coatings Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future | PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems

Huge data and information of Pipe – Tank Coatings Market report has been collected from a multiple trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers. This market report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report. The report makes use of an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which designate the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The insights provided in this Pipe – Tank Coatings Market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Global Pipe & Tank Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the global pipeline market is major factor for the rise of this market.

By Form Powder Liquid

By Type Thermoplastic Coatings Metal Coatings Fusion Bonded Epoxy Concrete Weight Coatings

By Application Oil & Gas Chemical Processing Industrial Municipal Water Supply

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in pipe & tank coatings market are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, Cabot Corporation, Carboline Company, Coolshield International Pty., Ltd, Delta T & Protective Products Inc., Excel Enterprise, General Coatings, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., NPP Engineering, Sharpshell Industrial Solutions.

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Pipe – Tank Coatings Market research report.

