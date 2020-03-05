Pipe Coatings Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Pipe Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Pipe Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Pipe Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Pipe Coatings Market

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N. V. (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Wasco Energy (Malaysia), Arkema SA (France), ShawCor Ltd. (Canada), The 3M Company(U.S.), and Specialty Polymer Coatings, Inc. (Canada), among others.

The global Pipe Coatings Market to grow with a CAGR of +5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview:

– The oil and gas segment dominated the market and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with increasing pipeline infrastructure along with growing oil and gas exploration and production activities.

– The growth in deep-water exploration and production activities and industrial growth in the Middle East & Africa are likely to provide opportunities for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, where the demand is driven by the growing demand for application in the irrigation sector, construction, oil and gas, and other industries.

Key Market Trends

Oil & Gas Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– In the oil and gas industry, pipes are required in petroleum offshore and onshore production and refineries.

– In the petroleum industry, pipes are required in upstream, midstream, and downstream. Hence, it generates a higher demand for pipe coatings.

– In the oil and gas industry, epoxy pipe coating is used extensively, as it is resistant to high temperatures, chemicals, and corrosion.

– According to BP, Globally, oil production in 2018 increased by about 2.3% from the previous year and expected to increase over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In January 2017, PPG Industries, Inc. completed its acquisition of DEUTEK S.A., a leading Romanian paint and architectural coatings manufacturer from the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF) that reported sales of USD 32 million) in 2015. This helped the company to improve its presence and sales in Europe.

PPG Industries, Inc. completed its acquisition of DEUTEK S.A., a leading Romanian paint and architectural coatings manufacturer from the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF) that reported sales of USD 32 million) in 2015. This helped the company to improve its presence and sales in Europe. In December 2016, AkzoNobel completed acquired BASF’s Global Industrial Coatings business, strengthening its position in the coatings market. The transaction includes relevant technologies, patents, and trademarks, as well as two manufacturing plants in the U.K. and South Africa.

In December 2016, AkzoNobel completed acquired BASF's Global Industrial Coatings business, strengthening its position in the coatings market. The transaction includes relevant technologies, patents, and trademarks, as well as two manufacturing plants in the U.K. and South Africa. In September 2016, Sherwin-Wiliams introduced Sher-Loxane 800, a versatile, high-performance polysiloxane coating that offers enhanced durability and aesthetics, as well as cost savings. It is recommended for a wide variety of markets and applications. These include bridges, water tanks, structural steel, architectural structures, ships, offshore platforms, piping, roller coasters, heavy equipment, and others.

, Sherwin-Wiliams introduced Sher-Loxane 800, a versatile, high-performance polysiloxane coating that offers enhanced durability and aesthetics, as well as cost savings. It is recommended for a wide variety of markets and applications. These include bridges, water tanks, structural steel, architectural structures, ships, offshore platforms, piping, roller coasters, heavy equipment, and others. In December 2016, Axalta Coating Systems introduced two new high temperature corrosion-resistant internal pipe coatings in addition to its Nap-Gard Functional Coatings collection. These new coatings, Nap-Gard 7-0017HT and 7-0017VHT Black Beauty FBE, are thermosetting epoxy powders formulated to provide excellent chemical resistance when operating at temperatures up to 200oC

In December 2016, Axalta Coating Systems introduced two new high temperature corrosion-resistant internal pipe coatings in addition to its Nap-Gard Functional Coatings collection. These new coatings, Nap-Gard 7-0017HT and 7-0017VHT Black Beauty FBE, are thermosetting epoxy powders formulated to provide excellent chemical resistance when operating at temperatures up to 200oC. In April 2015, Valspar Corporation expanded its production capability for the Valspar Pipeclad family of fusion-bonded epoxy powder products in Europe. In April, Valspar began manufacturing Pipeclad products at its Thouars, France facility to meet growing demand from the European market.

The Pipe Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Pipe Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Liquid

Powder

On The basis Of Application, the Global Pipe Coatings Market is Segmented into

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemical Processing

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others

Regions Are covered By Pipe Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Pipe Coatings Market

-Changing Pipe Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Pipe Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Pipe Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09051440381/global-pipe-coatings-market-professional-survey-report-2019?Mode=46&Source=NT

