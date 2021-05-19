Pigments Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2023

Assessment of the Global Pigments Market

The recent study on the Pigments market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Pigments market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Pigments market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Pigments market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Pigments market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Pigments market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Pigments market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Pigments market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Pigments across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

competition landscape of the pigments market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global pigments market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pigments market. Key players profiled in the report are The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global pigments market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each product and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Pigments Market, by Product

Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others

Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others

Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High-performance Organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others



Global Pigments Market, by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

Global Pigments Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein pigments are employed

The report also includes major production sites of pigments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pigments market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Pigments market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Pigments market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Pigments market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Pigments market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Pigments market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Pigments market establish their foothold in the current Pigments market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Pigments market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Pigments market solidify their position in the Pigments market?

