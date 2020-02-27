Pigments Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The Pigments market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Pigments market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Pigments market are elaborated thoroughly in the Pigments market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Pigments market players.
competition landscape of the pigments market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global pigments market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-user segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pigments market. Key players profiled in the report are The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report provides the estimated market value of the global pigments market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each product and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Pigments Market, by Product
- Inorganic Pigments
- Titanium Dioxide
- Iron Oxide
- Carbon Black
- Chromium Compounds
- Others
- Organic Pigments
- Azo
- Phthalocyanine
- Quinacridone
- Others
- Specialty Pigments
- Classic Organic
- Metallic
- High-performance Organic
- Light Interference
- Complex Inorganic
- Fluorescent
- Luminescent/phosphorescent
- Thermochromic
- Others
Global Pigments Market, by End-user
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Inks
- Plastics
- Construction Materials
- Others
Global Pigments Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments
- It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein pigments are employed
- The report also includes major production sites of pigments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers
- It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pigments market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level
- It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers
Objectives of the Pigments Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Pigments market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Pigments market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Pigments market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Pigments market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Pigments market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Pigments market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Pigments market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Pigments market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Pigments market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the Pigments market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Pigments market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Pigments market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Pigments in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Pigments market.
- Identify the Pigments market impact on various industries.