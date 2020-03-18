Piezo Buzzer Components Market Analysis, Global Industry Share, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

Piezo Buzzer Components Market studies the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezo Buzzer Components market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Piezo Buzzer Components in 2017.

In the industry, Murata profits most in 2017 and recent years, while TDK and Kingstate Electronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 37.77%, 6.21% and 5.64% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Piezo Buzzer Components, including Active Piezo Buzzer and Passive Piezo Buzzer. And Active Piezo Buzzer is the main type for Piezo Buzzer Components, and the Active Piezo Buzzer reached a sales volume of approximately 538.58 M Unit in 2017, with 52.23% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Piezo Buzzer Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2025, from 280 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Piezo Buzzer Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Piezo Buzzer Components Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

Db Products Limited

Cui Inc.

Sonitron

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Ariose

Hitpoint

Kepo Electronics

Soberton

Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

Market Segment by Type covers:

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Piezo Buzzer Components Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Piezo Buzzer Components, with sales, revenue, and price of Piezo Buzzer Components, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Piezo Buzzer Components, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Piezo Buzzer Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Piezo Buzzer Components sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

