Physical Security Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2025

Physical Security Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Physical Security is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Physical Security in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key Trends

The leading players in the global physical security market are focusing on technological developments and innovations, including video surveillance, which is estimated to contribute towards the development of the market. In addition, the current developments of smart cities and the increasing use of IP-based cameras is projected to supplement the growth of the global physical security market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the stringent rules and regulations and security compliances associated with physical security are likely to fuel the market’s growth in the near future.

Global Physical Security Market: Market Potential

The rising incidences of criminal activities and terror attacks are projected to fuel the growth of the global physical security market in the next few years. In addition, the rising need to protect employees, business assets, and consumers is considered as a major factor predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

On the contrary, the lack of synergy among security solutions and the reduced use of advanced technologies are estimated to restrict the development of the physical security market in the near future. Moreover, the key players in the market are expected to face several challenges, owing to the integration of physical and logical components of security. This is projected to hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rising use of Internet of Things is estimated to generate promising opportunities for key players in the global physical security market.

Global Physical Security Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional viewpoint, North America is anticipated to account for a massive share of the global physical security market in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the growing need for security against illegal immigration, rising terrorist activities, and other criminal activities. In addition, several advancements in technology, including the introduction of video surveillance are projected to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the near future.

On the flip side, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit a considerable growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing investments by a large number of small and big organizations for physical security are anticipated to supplement the growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. In addition, the increasing contribution from Japan, India, China, and Australia is predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Physical Security Market: Competitive Analysis

The global physical security market is predicted to witness a high level of competition in the next few years. Some of the leading players operating in the physical security market across the globe are Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Pelco, Senstar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Stanley Security, Tyco International PLC, Anixter International Inc., and ADT Corporation.

A tremendous rise in the number of criminal activities and terror attacks across the globe are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global physical security market in the coming few years. Technological advancements and the expansion of the product portfolio are projected to offer promising opportunities for key players operating in the physical security market across the globe.

