Physical Security Market Top Key Players (Cisco Systems, Genetec, Pelco, Honeywell, Robert Bosch GmbH), Geographical Expansion and Development Status by 2025

Global Physical Security Market valued approximately USD 136.2 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors predicted to augment the market are rising budget of the organization to realign and redefine their security strategy and the need of a physical safety to an environment aimed to mitigate or reduce crime or vandalism through theft, burglaries, and fire.
No. Of Pages – 200
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
By Component: Services, Software, Hardware and Others.By Hardware: Access Control, Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance and Others.By Services: Remote Monitoring, System Integration and Others.
By End-Use Vertical: Banking & Financial Services, Transportation, Commercial, Government, Utility & Energy, Residential, Retail, Industrial, Hospitals, and Others.
• Historical year – 2015, 2016
• Base year – 2017
• Forecast period – 2018 to 2025Target Audience of the Global Physical Security Market in Market Study:
• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
• Venture capitalists
• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
• Third-party knowledge providers
• Investment bankers
• Investors.
