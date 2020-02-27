Physical Security Market – Application Analysis by 2026

In this report, the global Physical Security market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Physical Security market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Physical Security market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Physical Security market report include:
The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.
The global physical security market is segmented as below:
By Components
By Hardware
- Intrusion detection and prevention
- Video surveillance
- Analog Cameras
- IP Cameras
- Digital video recorders (DVRs)
- Close circuit television (CCTV)
- Encoders
- Storage
- Network video recorders (NVRs)
- Intrusion detection
- Panels
- Detectors
- Keypads
- Accessories
- Intruder alarms and locks
- Video surveillance
- Access control
- Biometrics
- Fingerprint recognition
- Facial recognition
- Iris recognition
- Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on)
- RFID
- Active RFID
- Passive RFID
- Interrogators
- Card based access control
- Smart cards and readers
- Proximity cards and readers
- Controllers
- Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)
- Biometrics
- Others
- Fire and life safety
- Visitor management
- Backup power
By Software
- Physical security information management (PSIM)
- Management analysis and modeling software
By Services
- Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)
- Remote management services
- Technical support
- Public safety answering point (PSAP)
- Security consulting
- Public alert and warning system
- Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)
By Applications
- Transportation and logistics
- Aviation
- Rail
- Ports
- Road and city traffic
- New starts
- Government and public sector
- Control centers
- Utilities/ energy markets
- Fossil generation facilities
- Oil and gas facilities
- Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis)
- Nuclear power
- Solar
- Wind
- Hydro electric
- Chemical facilities
- Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)
- Retail
- Business organizations (including IT sector)
- Hospitality and casinos
- Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The study objectives of Physical Security Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Physical Security market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Physical Security manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Physical Security market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Physical Security market.
