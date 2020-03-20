Phycocyanin to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Phycocyanin Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Phycocyanin market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Phycocyanin market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Phycocyanin market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Phycocyanin market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Phycocyanin from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Phycocyanin market

Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Increasing applications of phycocyanin, higher nutrition value of phycocyanin, approval of phycocyanin use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of phycocyanin, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from phycocyanin and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with phycocyanin making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market.

However, contamination in phycocyanin unfavorably affecting production, continuous fluctuations in import and export of phycocyanin and uneven environment change challenging the production of phycocyanin are affecting the growth of the global phycocyanin market.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Segmental Insights

The global phycocyanin market is segmented by nature, by form, by application and by region.

By region, Western Europe is expected to be the largest market. The phycocyanin market in Western Europe is estimated to reach US$ 78.3 Mn by the end of 2028. However, North America is also expected to reflect higher growth potential. The North America phycocyanin market is projected to grow at the highest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.4% throughout the period of forecast. This region is the second highest in terms of market value.

By nature, the conventional segment leads the market with a high revenue share. The organic segment is poised to register a higher CAGR of 8.6% in the said period.

By form, the powder segment is the most beneficial and highly accepted form of phycocyanin. The powder segment is expected to grow at the highest pace to reflect a 7.6% CAGR during the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a market value of a little under US$ 219 Mn by 2028 end.

By application, the food & beverages segment is the largest in terms of market value and is estimated to reflect a market valuation of more than US$ 190 Mn by the end of the period of assessment. The nutraceuticals segment in the application category is expected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2028.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Competitive Assessment

The report includes a detailed chapter on the competitive scenario present in the global phycocyanin market. In this section, details of major players in the market have been chalked. Key developments, trends, innovations, SWOT analysis, key financials, product portfolio and strategies of key players such as Chr. Hansen A/S, Sensient Technologies Corp, Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Cyanotech Corp, DIC Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc., DDW Inc., Now Health Group Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., Naturex S.A, Döhler GmbH and Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (ALGAPHARMA BIOTECH CORP) have been included.

The global Phycocyanin market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Phycocyanin market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

