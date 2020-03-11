Phthalic Anhydride Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd., C-Chem Co. Ltd.

The Phthalic Anhydride Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global demand for phthalic anhydride is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 1.5-2%.

The major key players covered in this report:

BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd., C-Chem Co. Ltd., I.G. Petrochemicals Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Koppers Inc, Polynt Spa, Stepan Company, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., etc.

Market Insight:

Phthalic anhydride is commercially produced by oxidation of ortho-xylene. Phthalic anhydride is generally used as a plasticizer and the plasticizer market is greatly dependent on the economic state of the country. This has reflected in the consumption of phthalic anhydride in the last decade. China has become the largest consumer of phthalic anhydride and contributes a major share in the plasticizer market. Other regions having significant demand include Western Europe followed by North America. Phthalic anhydride is commercially available in molten as well as solid-state. The molten state is more common. The market is segmented according to applications such as Plasticizers, Alkyd Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins and Others.

Regions covered By Phthalic Anhydride Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

