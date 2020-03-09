Photovoltaic Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application, Type, Component and Outlook to 2027 – Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Kaneka, KYOCERA

Latest market study on “Global Photovoltaic Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Residential Applications, Commercial Application, Utility Applications); Type (Organic Components, Inorganic Components); Component (Cells, Optics, Trackers), and Geography”, The global photovoltaic market is accounted to US$ 153.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.09 Bn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global photovoltaic market, by components, has been segmented into cells, optics, and trackers. The cell segment dominated the global photovoltaic market in 2018. Cells are extensively used in photovoltaic systems to capture solar energy. The crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are widely used cells due to the semiconductor properties of silicon. Silicon is considered to be better than the other elements used in the photovoltaic system. Besides, the low cost of silicon also helps to build a thriving market for the same. These factors are propelling the demand for cells in the global photovoltaic market.

Market Insights

Focus towards renewable energy forms has led to the growth of the photovoltaic market

Renewable energy is regarded as a clean form of energy obtained from natural sources, which can be continuously replenished. Energy derived from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind, tides, and geothermal heat is sustainable and cost-effective. With the increase in population coupled with a rise in industrialization and economic development, the energy requirements have grown consistently, which is posing a burden upon natural resources. Over-exploitation and depletion of natural resources along with environmental degradation have led to a shift over renewable forms of energy. The demand for electricity is associated with social and economic development that generates a requirement to shift to renewables in order to tackle climate change and promote sustainability of the environment while meeting the energy demands of future generations. The growing focus towards renewable energy forms of energy has led to the expansion in the solar energy capacity which is expected to drive the growth of the photovoltaic market.

Rising demand for grid-connected PV systems will create growth opportunities for the global photovoltaic market

Power providers across the world provide net metering, which is defined as an arrangement where the excess electricity produced by grid-connected renewable energy systems returns to the electricity meter. This avoids wastage and improves energy distribution as and when needed. Such types of systems, also known as a grid-connected PV system, grid-tied, or on-grid solar system, are electrically connected with the primary electricity grid locally. A grid-connected system helps power homes or small businesses via renewable sources of energy at significantly low cost. The main advantage of using such methods is its simplicity along with maintenance costs, minimized electricity bills, and no energy wastage.

Form Insights

Based on the component, the global photovoltaic market has been segmented into the cells, optics, and trackers. Photovoltaic cells consist of two or more thin layers of semi-conducting material. The most commonly used material in the photovoltaic cell is silicon. The semiconductor cells are exposed to light to generate electrical charges, and this can be conducted by metal contacts as direct current (DC). The electricity generated from a single cell is small; thus, multiple cells are connected together to form a string, which produces direct current. There are two types of cells that are commercially used, which includes crystalline silicon PV cells and thin-film PV cells. Crystalline silicon photovoltaic is the most widely used photovoltaic cell technology.

