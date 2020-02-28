Photomask market Growth and Forecast Research 2025

Global photomask market is expected to grow from US$ 3,320.0 million in 2015 to US$ 4,949.1 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Owing to the rapid rise in semiconductor and IC devices along with flat panel display devices, the demand for photomask which is used to imprint the circuit schematics onto the circuit board or display boards, is also set to increase. Ongoing miniaturization of circuit boards has led to its manufacturing by layers. Each board layers have a unique pattern which are etched onto a photomask. Thus, with the ever-increasing layers in a semiconductor wafer, the demand for newer set of photomasks is also set to increase. Additionally, with newer display technologies such as the switch from LCD to LED or AMOLED screens is also going to create a strong demand of photomask from the flat panel display manufacturers. Asia Pacific, being the hub for semiconductor fabrication, along with high number of small and large semiconductor plants, has witnessed highest adoptions of photomask by various organizations. North America is the second largest adopter of photomask solutions, while Europe region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions.

The photomask market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, application and end-user verticals. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical semiconductor & IC sector accounted for the largest share of the photomask market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key companies functioning in the market include Advance Reproductions Corporation, Compugraphics International Limited Brugg Group, Dai Nippon Printing Co., HOYA GROUP, LG Innotek Co., NIPPON FILCON CO., LTD., Photronics.

The photomask market report aims to provide an overview of global photomask market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current photomask market scenario and forecasts the photomask market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in photomask market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to the presence of some of the world’s largest semiconductor and display fabrication units along with considerable implementation of photomask technology in different application segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for photomask. The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

