Photoinitiator Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Photoinitiator Market

IGM Resins, Tronly, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Lambson, Arkema, BASF, Eutec, DBC, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials, NewSun, Hongtai Chemical, Hubei Gurun, Polynaisse, Kurogane Kasei, Jinkangtai Chemical, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Photoinitiator market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1071.3 million by 2025, from $ 854.7 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light-curing speed.

Market Insights

Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology.

The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The Photoinitiator market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

Types:

Free-radical Type Photoinitiator

Cationic Type Photoinitiator

Applications:

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

Others

Regions covered:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

