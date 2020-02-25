Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market

Futong Chemical, Zibo TianDan Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Huayun Chemical, Linyi Chunming Chemical, Xuzhou Yongda Chemical, Jiangsu Jibao Technology, Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine, Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical, Jiangxi Jinlong Chemical, Taixing Xiangyun Chemical, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 194.3 million by 2025, from $ 152 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Phosphorous acid is the compound described by the formula H3PO3. This acid is diprotic (readily ionizes two protons), not triprotic as might be suggested by this formula. Phosphorous acid is an intermediate in the preparation of other phosphorus compounds. It is applied for reducing agent, nylon whiten agent, plastic stabilizer, synthetic fiber, phosphoric acid salt and agricultural pesticide intermediate etc. Phosphorous acid’s CAS number is 10294-56-1 or 13598-36-2.

Market Insights

There has been significant rationalization in the phosphorus industry during the past 10 to 20 years, largely because of the diminishing use of sodium phosphates in home laundry detergent powders. The phosphorus industry has undergone a dramatic shift away from Western countries to Asian countries during this period as a result of changes in technology and the increasing cost of electricity. The development of capacity to produce technical-grade phosphoric acid from wet agricultural acid has also resulted in the loss of market share for thermal acid, which is produced from elemental phosphorus. Phosphorous acid is an important by-product of the phosphorus industry .In the past few years, the phosphorous acid industry have maintained a rapid pace of development. The production of the global phosphorous acid increased from 78.9 K MT in 2012 to 132.4 K MT in 2016. In 2016, the global phosphorous acid industry was valued at 116 million USD, and by 2023, the global phosphorous acid industry is expected to reach 194 million USD.

At present, the world’s major producers are located in China. Futong Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical and Linyi Chunming Chemical are the main players in this industry. Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical is a global market leader. In 2016, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemica accounted for 8.39% of the market share. In recent years, Chinese manufacturers have expanded their production capacity. At the same time, there are some new manufacturers to enter the industry, which makes the phosphorous acid market concentration continues to decline.

Phosphorous acid is a very important intermediate. Phosphorous acid can be used in the plastics industry, pesticide industry, synthetic fiber industry and water treatment industry. Plastics & Polymers is the most critical application of phosphorous acid. In 2016, the Plastics & Polymers industry accounted for 36.78% of the global share of the application.

The Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market on the basis of Types are

Phosphorous Acid Crystal

Phosphorous Acid Liquid

On The basis Of Application, the Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market is Segmented into

Plastics & Polymers

Agriculture

Synthetic Fiber

Water Treatment

Others

Regions Are covered By Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market

-Changing Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

