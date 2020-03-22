Phosphorescent Pigments Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2027

The global Phosphorescent Pigments market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Phosphorescent Pigments market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Phosphorescent Pigments market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Phosphorescent Pigments market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Market segmentation includes amount of phosphorescent pigment consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report include Nemoto Lumi-Materials Co. Ltd., GloTech International Ltd., Allureglow International, LuminoChem Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kremer Pigmente GmbH & Co. KG, and Badger Color Concentrates Inc. etc. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Phosphorescent Pigments Market– Product Analysis

Zinc Sulphide

Strontium Aluminate

Phosphorescent Pigment Market- Application Analysis

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Textiles

Others (Construction materials, toys, glassware)

Phosphorescent Pigments Market– Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

