Phenoxyethanol Market Forecast and Growth 2025

Global Phenoxyethanol Market Report 2019

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Key players of Phenoxyethanol

Market segmentation includes amount of phenoxyethanol consumed by product, process, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the phenoxyethanol market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Lonza, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Clariant, Ashland Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Akema Fine Chemicals, Finetech Industry Limited, and Penta Manufacturing Company, LLC. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The Phenoxyethanol market has been divided into the following segments.

Phenoxyethanol Market– Product Analysis

Phenoxyethanol P5

Phenoxyethanol P25

Phenoxyethanol Market- Application Analysis

Paints Additive

Architectural and Industrial Coatings

Home Care

Personal Care Hair Care Face and Body Care Hygiene Products Perfumes Cosmetics Others

Inks & Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Phenoxyethanol Market– Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



