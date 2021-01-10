Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Size 2020 : Baxter International Inc., BD, Cerner Corporation, Baxter International Inc., AmerisourceBergen and CareFusion

Global Pharmacy Automation Systems market is accounted for $3.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for pharmaceutical products, increasing geriatric population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. However, high maintenance cost and strict governmental regulations for the approval of pharmacy automation systems are hindering the growth of the market.

The Report on the Pharmacy Automation Devices market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), End Users Covered (Outpatient Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Other End users)

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL Pharmacy Automation Devices MARKET INCLUDE

Tcgrx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

Talyst LLC

Parata Systems LLC

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Baxter International Inc

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Rxsafe, LLC

Arxium, Inc.

Scriptpro LLC

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Omnicell Inc

Baxter International Inc

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

Pharmacy automation involves the mechanical process of handling and distributing medications. Pharmacy automation systems integrate the data, knowledge, and technology involved with the medication use process to improve outcomes.The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Pharmacy Automation Devices – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

By product, decentralized automated dispensing system segment acquired significant share. Decentralized automated dispensing systems are drug storage devices or cabinets that electronically dispense medications in a controlled fashion and track medication use. The decentralized medication distribution systems improve efficiency, patient safety and avoid dispensing errors associated with the type and dosage. Amongst end user, retail pharmacies segment registered largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to growing number of retail pharmacies and increasing workload on pharmacists.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market due to increasing healthcare overheads, growing aging population and effective upgradation of the healthcare IT infrastructure in this region.

Products Covered:

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Table-Top Counters

Other Products

WHAT OUR REPORT OFFERS:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

